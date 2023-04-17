Good Samaritan helps extinguish vehicle fire after crash in Wisconsin

Wisconsin – A Good Samaritan has been praised by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin after stepping up to help extinguish a vehicle fire on Saturday, April 15.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 call was received on Saturday at around 8:58 pm, after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Mitchell Road in Osceola township.

The vehicle was overturned and on fire, the sheriff’s office said. Prior to the arrival of any first responders, a good Samaritan used a fire extinguisher from his own vehicle to begin tackling the fire.

Bodycam footage released by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy arriving on the scene to help the citizen with another fire extinguisher.

“Great work by the good Samaritan who was willing to risk their own safety to help others,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two teenage girls involved in the crash had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful