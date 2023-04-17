Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play sleepers linked to over 70 infant deaths still being sold on social media despite 2019 recall

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were recalled by Fisher Price in 2019 due to infant deaths, but the product continues to be sold online.

All Rock ‘n Play Sleepers models were recalled due to infant fatalities that occurred when infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There were 30 infant deaths reported when the original recall was announced on April 12, 2019. At least 70 more infant deaths have been reported since then, including ethat occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In addition, 100 deaths reportedly happened while infants were in their sleepers.

Despite the product being recalled, the items are still sold online.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of the Commission, wrote to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta, that hundreds of the recalled Rock ‘n Play sleepers were being sold every month on secondary marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace, owned by Meta.

According to the letter, the CPSC issued 3,981 requests for the product. The CPSC reported 306 takedowns per month or about 10 per day, with most requests submitted to Facebook Marketplace.

CPSC reports that the average price for the product is $25, which is less than what consumers would receive if they participated in the recall.

Facebook Marketplace, however, displays a seller’s offer of the Rock N’ Play Sleeper for over $1,000, despite the recall.

The CPSC advises anyone who still has a Rock ‘n Play sleeper to stop using it immediately and instead, contact Fisher-Price.

CPSC also provides a few tips as a guide when purchasing used products whether through Facebook Marketplace, similar platforms, or in person.

Ask the seller for the brand, model, serial number, and date the product was manufactured. You can also find this information in the instruction manual or CPSC.gov/Recalls

Consider safety when purchasing baby gear, such as avoiding expired or older products that may not be updated with the latest safety features, as well as recalls.

Notify the seller if you see a recalled product for sale so it’s not purchased or used by anyone else.

If you see a used item being sold, check first to see if it is recalled. Don’t sell or give away recalled products.

