Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell is a gifted chemistry student and a ‘gentle soul,’ former teacher says

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Ralph Paul Yarl, the 16-year-old boy who was shot after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell to pick up his siblings, is a “gentle soul” and gifted student who wants to study chemical engineering in college, his former teacher said.

Ralph was shot Thursday evening after his parents asked him to pick up his 11-year-old twin brothers and he mistakenly went to a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was released from the hospital Saturday and is recovering at home, attorney Lee Merritt, who has been retained by the family, told NBC News.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.