Suspect riding motorcycle ditches HPD officers after high-speed chase near downtown

A motorcycle used by a suspect was found on the side of Spur 527 near the Southwest Freeway

Officers with Houston Police Department are searching for a motorcyclist that led them on a high-speed chase near downtown early Sunday.

Police said the motorcyclist was last seen ditching his bike on Spur 527 near U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway shortly after 4 a.m.

Police did not specify how the chase began.

A manhunt was underway after the suspect was reportedly seen jumping down the bridge between the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic.

Later, officers reportedly lost sight of the suspect.

No additional information was available.