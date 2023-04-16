Retired Houston Fire Department employee battling cancer seeking blood stem cell donor

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Yolanda Lee and her husband James Lee

HOUSTON – U.S. Army Veteran and retired Houston Fire Department employee Yolanda Lee is urgently seeking a lifesaving blood stem cell donor.

Lee is battling a blood cancer called MDS.

DKMS, an international non-profit that registers people as blood stem cell donors, held a registration drive in southwest Houston Sunday.

They hope to help Lee and other patients like her find their lifesaving match.

Anyone age 18 to 55 who is in good health can register. All you have to do is fill out a form and do a cheek swab.

For more information, click here.