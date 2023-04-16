Recognize him? He is accused of sexually assaulting 2 children in SE Houston

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are seeking information on a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two children at a southeast Houston home.

Luis Ramirez, 66, is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault-Child Under 14.

The incident was reported in the 7600 block of Camwood Street on Sept. 1, 2021.

Investigators said the two victims made an outcry for help. They also learned that Ramirez allegedly sexually assaulted one of them, and had inappropriate sexual contact with the other, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.