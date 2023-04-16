79º

LIVE

Local News

Fatal nine-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-10 near Beaumont

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Beaumont, 18-wheeler, Traffic
Traffic alert generic graphic (TxDOT - HOU District/Twitter, TxDOT - HOU District/Twitter)

BEAUMONT – All lanes of I-10 eastbound are currently closed after a crash near Beaumont Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash involved nine vehicles. One person has died and three others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

TxDOT said all eastbound lanes remain closed at Smith Rd. as first responders work to clear the scene.

According to 12NewsNow out of Beaumont, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email