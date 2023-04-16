Fatal nine-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-10 near Beaumont

BEAUMONT – All lanes of I-10 eastbound are currently closed after a crash near Beaumont Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash involved nine vehicles. One person has died and three others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

TxDOT said all eastbound lanes remain closed at Smith Rd. as first responders work to clear the scene.

All lanes of I10 eastbound are still closed at this time. First responders are working to clear the scene. Please use an alternate route. https://t.co/6DixL1ExmR — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) April 16, 2023

According to 12NewsNow out of Beaumont, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m.