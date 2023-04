HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 9-month-old baby has died after a drowning at a north Harris County apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station Dr. They received the call just after 12:30 p.m.

The baby was confirmed dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said it is unclear at this time where or how the baby drowned, but it was not in a pool.