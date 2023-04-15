2 officers hurt in head-on crash with suspect following brief chase in Bellaire

Bellaire Police officers involved in a crash with a suspect following chase

Two officers with the Bellaire Police Department were hurt in a head-on crash with a suspect following a chase Saturday morning.

According to officials, Bellaire PD officers observed a suspect breaking into several vehicles at a city park in the 4300 block of Edith. That suspect took off in a black SUV with paper tags.

Later on, officers received reports that one of the victim’s credit cards was used at a nearby Target store on Main Street.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle at the parking lot, then the suspect fled northbound on Braesmain Drive toward South Braeswood Boulevard, initiating a chase.

Moments later, Bellaire police officers cut off the suspect who turned back round on Braesmain. The suspect’s vehicle swerved at a Bellaire police vehicle, and struck it head-on, officials said.

The suspects attempted to flee from the crash but were later apprehended by officers at the scene.

Two officers, who were struck, were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with minor injuries. Both are expected to be OK.

Bellaire PD said officers found several purses, credit cards and other items believed to have been taken in several car burglaries.

No charges have been posted for the suspect at this time.