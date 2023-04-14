Woman diagnosed with tuberculosis wanted for arrest after refusing to isolate, seek treatment

A Washington state woman who has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and refused numerous orders to isolate was spotted boarding a bus to a casino by an officer who had been tailing her and had a warrant for her arrest, according to a court filing obtained Wednesday.

Instead of arresting the woman, identified only as V.N. in documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court, the officer let her go and a local judge found her in contempt.

On Friday, Judge Philip K. Sorenson ordered that she be seized and treated against her will, online records show.

Authorities haven’t been able to find her, a Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman said in an email.

