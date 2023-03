Each year, the Houston Health Department investigates about 150 new tuberculosis cases. Doctor David Persse joined the show at 7 a.m. to talk about the disease and what it affects.

Persse says this tuberculosis can spread easily, and symptoms do not show immediately. If you know you were infected, he recommends treating it right away.

“It’s not like most things where you take an antibiotic for a week or two and you are done. This can go on for months,” Persse said.