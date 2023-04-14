At least 4 people injured after shooting near gas station off the South Loop - (CREDIT: HPD)

HOUSTON – Authorities say multiple people were injured during a shooting near the South Loop on Thursday night.

Police say the incident took place at around 8:09 p.m. in the 8040 block of S Loop near Broadway. That address appeared to be the location of a gas station.

According to police, one man was transported to the hospital and three others were taken by a private vehicle to be treated for injuries in connection with this case.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Houston police are heading to the scene.