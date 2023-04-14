69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

At least 4 people injured after shooting near gas station off the South Loop

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun Violence, Houston police, South Loop
At least 4 people injured after shooting near gas station off the South Loop - (CREDIT: HPD) (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Authorities say multiple people were injured during a shooting near the South Loop on Thursday night.

Police say the incident took place at around 8:09 p.m. in the 8040 block of S Loop near Broadway. That address appeared to be the location of a gas station.

According to police, one man was transported to the hospital and three others were taken by a private vehicle to be treated for injuries in connection with this case.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Houston police are heading to the scene.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter