At least 4 people injured after shooting near gas station off the South Loop

HOUSTON – Authorities say multiple people were injured during a shooting near the South Loop on Thursday night.
Police say the incident took place at around 8:09 p.m. in the 8040 block of S Loop near Broadway. That address appeared to be the location of a gas station.
According to police, one man was transported to the hospital and three others were taken by a private vehicle to be treated for injuries in connection with this case.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Houston police are heading to the scene.
Eastside officers are at a shooting scene 8000 South Loop East. One male transported from the scene. Three other males were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. All are expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/0tVqkZGmWo— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2023