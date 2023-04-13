Woman wanted for stealing more than $700 worth of designer eyeglasses from Berkeley Eye Center in Tomball

TOMBALL – The Tomball Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $700 worth of designer eyeglasses.

Investigators said the woman arrived at the Berkeley Eye Center located at 14030 FM 2920 and selected multiple pairs of sunglasses, totaling $738, before putting them inside her purse and exiting the store.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Detective A. Defilippis at 281-290-1386 or email adefilippis@tomballtx.gov.