Warrant issued for deadly 2020 hit and run after questionable DNA reveals answers about possible suspect

Houston police are trying to track down a driver who they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened back in 2020.

Nearly three years later, authorities say DNA testing revealed three individual prints on the steering wheel airbag at the time of the collision, however, it was believed that there were only two occupants inside.

Court documents state that the multi-vehicle accident took place near the 13500 block of U.S. 290 on Dec. 28, 2020, at around 2:38 a.m.

A Houston police officer stated that when he arrived on the scene, a Toyota Scion, whose driver failed to stay in one lane, ended up hitting the back of a Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact of the crash caused both cars to spin out. As those cars were headed towards opposite sides of the roadway, a Chrysler 300 ended up hitting the Scion, causing it to continue to spin.

A passenger inside the Scion, who was later identified as Skadarryo Johnson, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the eastbound lanes of 290.

Harris County Precinct 4′s Deputy Josh Smith was traveling nearby the scene when he struck the complainant’s body in the roadway.

The driver of the Scion allegedly fled the scene following the crash.

While at the scene, an officer found a card inside the Scion with a photo and the name Jack Chandler.

Deputy Smith stated that he was transporting a prisoner when he noticed something had flown in his lane from the other side of the road. Smith stated that he attempted to stop and render aid to Johnson when he was suddenly approached by a Black male who identified himself as Johnson’s friend. Smith said when he looked up, that man had disappeared from the scene.

Later in the investigation, a detective stated that they had located a cell phone which was lying face-up next to the Scion, which appeared to have been in use at the time of the crash.

After looking at the device, the detective noticed that the cell phone’s GPS was heading toward the 19820 block of Whistle Creek Lane.

Officers later learned that the home address in the GPS matched the address of the Scion’s registered owner, Jack Chandler.

DNA evidence was processed at the scene and three officers went to the home to interview Chandler. Chandler informed them that the deceased passenger and another man named Joshua Clark were staying with him in his home while they visited from out of town.

Chandler stated that he had let Johnson and Clark use his vehicle to go to a club in the city. He also said that he believed Clark was driving the entire trip.

He added that at around 4 a.m. that day, Clark began banging loudly on his door. Clark informed Chandler of the crash, and that he was unsure if Johnson had survived. Clark also stated that he had walked from U.S. 290 all the way to Chandler’s home, and had plans to fly back to Los Angeles immediately following the incident.

Deputy Smith was able to identify Clark from a photo lineup as the man who disappeared from the scene where he was attempting to render aid.

DNA evidence from blood found on the steering wheel airbag appeared to be from two individuals, one being the deceased victim.

An additional swab test of the steering wheel airbag showed the DNA of three individuals, one being the deceased victim.

According to the court document, all efforts to contact Clark have been exhausted.

Now, authorities are attempting to locate the Scion’s owner, Chandler, and obtain a sample of his salvia.

Chandler’s lawyer previously stated that his client would not consent to give a sample of his blood.

A final sample of Chandler’s DNA would possibly prove that he either was or wasn’t inside the car at the time of the crash.