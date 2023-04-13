Houston favorite Creekwood Grill featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

HOUSTON – A Cypress restaurant voted one of Houston’s favorite restaurants was recently featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.”

Creekwood Grill, located at 12710 Telge Road, started as a grocery store in the 1940s and became a restaurant called P.O.’s in the 1980s.

It passed through many hands throughout the years – even earning the title of one of Cypress’ first live-music venues – until 2018, when Brian Sandel and Mark McShaffry took ownership and Creekwood Grill was born.

The burger joint opened in August 2018 after Sandel and McShaffry remodeled it into a counter-service burger and beer joint. The two then decided to move to a full-service restaurant in 2019.

The Creekwood Grill provides a wide variety of food options such as burgers, tacos, chicken fried steak. The restaurant is also known for its large craft beer selection and scenery.

Taste of Houston: Creekwood Grill in Cypress is serving the community more than just great burgers

“America’s Best Restaurant” featured the following food items on its episode:

Brisket Kimchi Tacos

Pulled Pork Street Tacos

Texas Heat Burger

Dry Rub BBQ Wings

Honey Garlic Wings

Watch the episode “Messy In A Delicious Way” below:

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

