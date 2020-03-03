Taste of Houston: Creekwood Grill in Cypress is serving the community more than just great burgers

CYPRESS, Texas – It started as a grocery store in the 40s and became P.O.’s in the 80s. It passed through many hands throughout the years – even earning the title of one of Cypress’ first live-music venues – until 2018, when Brian Sandel and Mark McShaffry took ownership and Creekwood Grill was born.

“We had discussed several times over the years opening a place together and had looked at several locations prior to this one,” Sandel said. “When we heard that Joe was interested in selling The Shack, we thought it would be awesome to be able to not only own a part of Cypress’ history but one that would allow us to be able to build something that could serve the community in many ways.”

The burger joint located on Telge Road was officially opened in August 2018 after Sandel and McShaffry remodeled it into a counter-service burger and beer joint. It wasn’t until nearly a year ago that the two decided to move to a full-service restaurant.

“It was tough at first but was 100% the right decision for us,” Sandel said. “Over the summer we remodeled the entire upstairs area and now have several rooms available for private parties. We're a popular spot for rehearsal dinners, birthdays, graduation parties, etc. We even hosted a wedding a couple of weeks ago.”

Apart from their focus of staying true to the Cypress community, Creekwood Grill also has live music, character nights for the kids, trivia nights, a full-service bar (including 40 taps of draft beers), a large field where they have hosted chili cookoffs, cornhole tournaments and jeep shows, several playscapes and more. It is even *the* place to go for little league team parties.

“We work really hard to be a place for the community to come together,” Sandel said. “We've hosted fundraisers for many groups, charities and individuals battling illness. One of my favorite aspects of Creekwood Grill is that there are folks that came here as a little leaguer for their team parties that are now bringing their kids here, so we really are a multi-generational place for many who grew up in Cypress.”

Of course, apart from all the fun features people can enjoy, is the food.

Bacon, cheese and beer, oh my!

There are a variety of items on the menu ranging from buffalo mac and cheese (a popular favorite) to tacos, but the real stars of the show are their burgers.

“The cheeseburger and the bacon cheeseburger are the No. 1 and No. 2 items month in and month out,” Sandel said. “We use a high-quality burger patty custom made for us and have several more interesting burgers on the menu.”

Among those is the Mac Attack Burger, which Sandel said is, “dripping with mac and cheese and is fantastic.”

Sandel said the Creekwood Grill also knows its way around a chicken, and their grilled chicken sandwiches are also popular among customers.

The Chicken Avo, which comes with grilled chicken and avocado, and the Chicken G.O.A.T., which comes with grilled chicken, goat cheese spread, grilled onions, basil pesto, are the most frequently ordered, Sandel said.

Try something new

Sure, the burgers play the lead role, but Sandel said there are several other menu items that are more than just extras.

Among those are the Catfish Cakes and the Chicken Telge.

“(The) catfish cakes are a great tasting option,” Sandel said. “We bake (the) catfish in blackened seasoning and mix it with red and green bell peppers, breadcrumbs and spices, then coat them with panko breadcrumbs and lightly fry them. The remoulade sauce we serve them with is delicious.” Think crab cakes, but bigger.

Sandel said the Chicken Telge may be underrated, but it is worth a try.

“The Chicken Telge is a grilled 8-ounce chicken breast with grilled sliced ham and swiss cheese and topped with a delicious white wine cream sauce,” Sandel said. “It's pretty amazing.”

What people are saying

When we asked for your favorite places to eat in Houston, Creekwood Grill was one of the most-named places on our post and Yelp! reviewers seem to agree with the KPRC 2 readers.

“This place is awesome,” said Richard L. “The Beer selection is on par with one of those swanky craft beer pubs in midtown which speaks volumes. Lots of kids around, very family-friendly. (It’s a) very spacious, well-designed facility. Good job, Creekwood. Way to represent Cypress.”

“I have been coming to Creekwood Grill for a year now and Friday night the service … was the absolute best I have ever seen since coming to this restaurant,” Tierra H. said. “My waiter Quinn was kind friendly and funny. I've never left a restaurant so pleased with the service, I had to make a review! The food was excellent and was made right the first time. When I asked Quinn for something he went and got it and didn't take his time with it. I will definitely return, and I am definitely requesting Quinn as my server next time I come!”

“The food here is really good. I love their burgers,” said Brandon Y. “The sourdough buns really complete them. The fries are really good. We eat here at least once a month and they always serve fresh hot meals.”

Supporting the local scene

When he is not at Creekwood, Sandel said he tried to support other locally-owned restaurants.

“One of my long time favorites is Locatelli’s Pizza,” Sandel said. “We live near the original at Grant and Louetta. We discovered them right after Hurricane Ike and have been frequenting them ever since. Adam and Katy Womack do a fantastic job, their crust is probably my favorite in Houston and their staff is always friendly and attentive. All of their food is phenomenal.”

Sandel also said Brooks Place, a small trailer-based BBQ shack at the corner of Fry and 529, is another favorite.

“Trent Brooks’s brisket is out of this world,” Sandel said. “His mac and cheese may be the best I’ve ever had. You absolutely need to check him out!”

Here for the community

Sandel and McShaffry want people to know the community is important to them.

“If there is anything we really want folks to know it’s how important it is to us to be a place that the community can gather, and one that gives back to the community," Sandel said. “We have a church that meets in our restaurant every Sunday and we are working in conjunction with them to improve parts of the large field and possibly add walking trails and benches and make it somewhat of a park setting. We actively support Cy-Hope, Cy Fair Helping Hands and several other groups that help families in need in the area.”

Business information

Location:

12710 Telge Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Hours:

Closed Monday

Tue – Thurs: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.

Fri – Sat: 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.