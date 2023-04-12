METRORail, ambulance collide in downtown Houston; 5 hurt, including firefighter

A METRORail crashed into a Houston Fire Department ambulance while the ambulance was making a turn in downtown Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HOUSTON – Multiple people were hurt after a METRORail and Houston Fire Department ambulance collided while the ambulance was making a turn in downtown Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 6500 block of Fannin Street at around 9 p.m.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash, police said.

HPD said one firefighter onboard the ambulance was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Four passengers inside the METRORail were transported to the hospital and some self-transported by foot, officers said.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing at this time.