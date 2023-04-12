1 transported to hospital after crash involving HISD bus carrying 5 students in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – One person was injured in a crash involving a Houston Independent School District bus traveling to Jones High School in southeast Houston Wednesday, district officials said.

It happened on Reed Road and Jutland.

According to HISD, five students were onboard when the crash happened but none of them were injured. A driver in another vehicle was hurt and was transported to the hospital, police said. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Another bus was dispatched to pick up the students and staff, Jones High School principal Orozco said.

“Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety and wellbeing of our students is always our absolute top priority,” Principal Orozco said in a statement.

Police have not said who or what caused the crash. The accident is under investigation by HISD police and HPD.