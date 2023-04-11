Activists against I-45 expansion project heading to Austin for Transportation Freedom Lobby Day

AUSTIN – Transportation Freedom Lobby Day at the Texas capitol is happening Tuesday and Houston activists against the I-45 expansion project will be in attendance.

The group ‘Stop TxDOT I-45′ said they will be speaking to legislators about several bills that affect transportation across Texas.

Critics have been calling out officials for some time now, saying that the nearly $10 billion project would displace many people in public housing areas.

In a new agreement, the Department of Public Transportation says it would closely monitor the build while helping those impacted. Activists, however, don’t believe the agreement changes anything.

TxDOT says some preparations for the build could start being put in place in the next few years with the bulk of it starting in 2027.

