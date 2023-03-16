LIVE: I-45 expansion: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson hosts meeting with Federal Highway commissioner to discuss anticipated project

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will hold a meeting with Federal Highway Commissioner Shailen Bhatt and stakeholders on the upcoming I-45 expansion project.

Community leaders and advocates are expected to join the meeting, which is expected to begin at around 12:15 p.m.

The meeting comes after the Federal Highway Administration signed a voluntary resolution agreement and lifted the pause on the project earlier this month.

“This agreement moves forward an important project, responds to community concerns, and improves the North Houston Highway Improvement Project in ways that will make a real difference in people’s lives. Through this agreement the community will have a greater voice in the design and throughout the project’s life cycle,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt in a statement. “We have lifted the pause, and with FHWA oversight, TXDOT may proceed with design and construction.”

MORE: Federal Highway Administration, TxDOT sign agreement to allow I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project to move forward

You can watch the news conference in the video player above beginning at 12:15 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT:

After a two-year pause, feds give Texas the go-ahead to resume a major Houston highway expansion

TxDOT to demolish 375 Lofts at the Ballpark housing units during pause of I-45 expansion

Harris County Commissioners Court votes to temporarily pause lawsuit against TxDOT’s I-45 expansion project

‘Stop putting cars over people’: Harris County sues TxDOT over I-45 expansion project