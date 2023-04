HOUSTON – One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.

The fire happened close to the 5900 block of Pershing Street around 5:21 a.m., according to the Houston Fire Department.

Update: As a result of this fire, one civilian was transported to a nearby hospital. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 11, 2023

The fire department is asking residents to avoid the area because there were several officials on the scene.

