‘These things are kind of addicting’: Florida governor is a big fan of Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets

HOUSTON – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a big fan of Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets.

“Who wants some? You guys got to try some,” he said during a Florida press conference on April 7.

According to Florida’s Voice News, DeSantis also announced the same day that a new Buc-ee’s will be built in Ocala, Florida. During the news conference, the governor issued $4 million to Marion County for infrastructure.

The possible presidential contender threw several bags of the corn pop nuggets to people during the event.

“These things are kind of addicting, so I’m just saying ‘beware,’” the governor said, and people gathered there laughed.

During the news conference, there was Buc-ee’s table next to DeSantis with food, merchandise and stuffed toys of the well-known Texas beaver. There are two other Buc-ee’s in Florida.

The gas station company was started 41 years ago to provide a clean and a friendly experience to people. The business is also well-known for its brisket sandwiches, and it sells other food, drinks and Buc-ee’s merchandise.

