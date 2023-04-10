Doctor shares oral health strategies to prevent disease

Your lifestyle could be fueling a future of gum problems and premature teeth loss.

Dental care is not just about preventing bad breath. Gingivitis, periodontal disease, and tooth loss are some of the problems that can come when neglecting dental hygiene.

Houston Health Department’s chief medical officer, David Persse, says taking care of your teeth, can take care of your whole body.

He also says certain lifestyle choices mixed with bad oral habits can cause more problems.

“We found that for people who are smokers who have poor oral hygiene, not only do they have an increased risk of having heart valve problems, they also have an increased risk of stroke,” Persse said.