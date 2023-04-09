22-year-old dead after woman fires gun during altercation near N. Houston funeral home

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot during an altercation.

Houston police responded to an area near a funeral home in the 100 block of W. Hamilton St. around 11 a.m. Saturday. They said there was some kind of altercation and a 67-year-old woman pulled out a gun and shot the man. Police said the woman, who was detained, said she meant to fire the gun in the air to break things up.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the woman could possibly face manslaughter charges for the incident.