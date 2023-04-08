Person found fatally shot outside shopping center parking lot in Missouri City

A person was found deceased in the parking lot of a shopping center in Missouri City from a shooting.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Police in Missouri City say one person was fatally shot outside a shopping center parking lot early Saturday.

It happened in the 4800 block of State Highway 6 near Dulles Avenue, close to Sugar Land.

Details are limited at this time. Police believe the shooting took place outside a movie theater.

A silver-colored Lexus possibly damaged by gunfire was seen surrounded with crime scene tape.

David Baker, a passerby, told KPRC 2′s Corley Peel he was shocked to hear that a murder took place in his neighborhood.

“I think it’s crazy because it’s Missouri City,” he said. “It’s a very safe area. I have a running group and we run out here all the time and it’s kind of shocking to see something like that in your area.”

KPRC 2 is working to bring the latest details from Missouri City police.