54º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Person found fatally shot outside shopping center parking lot in Missouri City

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missouri City, Shooting, Click 2
A person was found deceased in the parking lot of a shopping center in Missouri City from a shooting. (KPRC)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Police in Missouri City say one person was fatally shot outside a shopping center parking lot early Saturday.

It happened in the 4800 block of State Highway 6 near Dulles Avenue, close to Sugar Land.

Details are limited at this time. Police believe the shooting took place outside a movie theater.

A silver-colored Lexus possibly damaged by gunfire was seen surrounded with crime scene tape.

David Baker, a passerby, told KPRC 2′s Corley Peel he was shocked to hear that a murder took place in his neighborhood.

“I think it’s crazy because it’s Missouri City,” he said. “It’s a very safe area. I have a running group and we run out here all the time and it’s kind of shocking to see something like that in your area.”

KPRC 2 is working to bring the latest details from Missouri City police.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email