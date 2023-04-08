68º

Lydell Grant arrested following fatal Houston road rage incident

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Booking photo of Lydell Elliott Grant (Provided by HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston police said a man was taken into custody following a fatal shooting.

Lydell Elliott Grant, 46, was booked into jail, charged with murder in the death of Edwin Arevalo, 33.

Arevalo struck a Lexus near 13000 Hiram Clarke Road late Thursday. Investigators said the Lexus driver fatally shot Arevalo before fleeing the scene in his vehicle

Further investigation identified Grant as the suspect in this case. He was taken into custody Friday by members of the HPD SWAT and Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Teams without incident.

No further details about the shooting were immediately released.

In 2021, Texas’ highest criminal court ruled that Grant was innocent in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Houston bar in 2010.

