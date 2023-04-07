57º

LIVE

Local News

Husband wounded after ‘struggle with gun’ leads to shooting in north Harris County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County, Spring
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a husband suffered a gunshot wound during a ‘struggle over a gun’ with his wife inside their north Harris County home Friday morning.

It happened in the 25700 block of White Springs Court shortly before 11 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the husband was involved in an argument with his wife when at some point the gun discharged.

The husband was rushed to an area hospital where at this time his condition is unknown.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

KPRC 2 reached out for comment on whether the wife would be charged and authorities referred us back to the sheriff’s tweet which did not disclose that information.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email