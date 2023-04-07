3-year-old transported to hospital after being found at bottom of pool in Spring

SPRING, Texas – A 3-year-old has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition after a near drowning in Spring.

First responders with the South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a drowning on Rose Trace Drive in Spring around 3 p.m.

Firefighters found the boy at the bottom of a backyard pool, recovered him and performed CPR for seven minutes until EMS arrived.

The boy was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.