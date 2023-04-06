Shooting victim drives himself to ER in southwest Houston after alleged altercation at gentlemen’s club

A man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen drove himself to a Memorial Hermann emergency room in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the victim drove up to the Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital ER in a Maserati SUV at around 1:45 a.m.

An HPD officer working an extra job at the ER initiated an investigation after seeing bullet holes in the vehicle, investigators said. The ER staff performed an assessment on the victim to see how bad his condition was and a friend that was with the victim earlier showed up to the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the victim was at a gentlemen’s club a short distance away from the ER when he had some sort of altercation with one of the dancers. Officers said he was shot somewhere on the roads near the club.

HPD is working to determine what transpired and exactly where the shooting took place.