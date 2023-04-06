Time to get ‘NPower’: Free program funded by Harris County can help you land high-paying job in tech

In west Houston Thursday night, a very special training course is getting underway It is designed to help low-income workers, especially those in underserved communities land high paying jobs in the tech world.

HOUSTON – Can you imagine a 16-week, intense training class, all geared toward getting you a high-paying job in tech? And it’s not going to cost you anything - no tuition, no books and you don’t even need a computer! Thanks to a free class offered by Harris County and NPower, what seems like a dream - is very much a reality.

Joshua Wilson and Tyrese Johnson are two young men hungry to climb the ladder of success. Both men just started week number one of a special county-funded training program that can help them do just that.

Npower trains people who may not have the money to go to college with valuable skills to land jobs in the computer and technology industries. In today’s economy, over 50% of all jobs require some degree of technology and digital skill. A recent Microsoft Data Science report estimates that digital job capacity—or the total number of new technology-oriented jobs—in the U.S. will grow to 13 million by 2025.

According to its website, NPower creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities.

Johnson, a former cheerleader and graduate of Eisenhower High School, currently works at a local hotel parking cars.

He now feels confident that, after completing the training program, he could easily earn well over $100,000 a year.

”It’s so amazing, especially being that some of us are low income. Some of us don’t have the opportunity to go to college, it helps us a lot, it’s such a big opportunity,” Johnson said.

Again, the program won’t cost anyone a dime, but could radically change futures.

The first session is underway, but more are available. The next class begins in August. Don’t delay - apply today!

Requirements to apply are:

You must be a Harris County resident.

You must have your high school diploma or GED.

You must be willing to attend class four days a week.

You must be complete the 16-week course.

Are you ready to start on your path?

CLICK HERE to fill out the application.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the tuition-free program.