Teen suspect dies after crashing into tree during police chase in West Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police said a 18-year-old is dead after a pursuit ended with a crash in west Houston around noon Monday.

Houston Police Department Westside Patrol officers were flagged down regarding the possible location of a Kia Optima that was reported stolen. HPD said someone saw the Kia in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2310 Crescent Park Drive parked next to a black Kia. That vehicle was also stolen, police said. Officers began surveillance on both vehicles.

Police said a short time later, a man got into the black Kia and left the apartment complex. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the Kia, but the driver refused to stop and began to flee from police and a chase began.

Officers attempted PIT maneuvers on the vehicle and on the third attempt, police said the KIA rotated and struck a tree in the 12600 block of Whittington Drive. Officers extracted the driver from the KIA and provided medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was transported via Life Flight helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The identity of the man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police said the investigation continues.