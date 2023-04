One of the dogs that will be available for $23 adoptions through the month of April.

HOUSTON – During the month of April, the Houston Humane Society is offering $23 adoptions for pets that have been at the shelter for more than three months.

The promotion is available now through April 3. Those interested can visit the Houston Humane Society at 14700 Almeda Road.

If you are unable to adopt but would like to support the Houston Humane Society, you can donate to the shelter via https://www.houstonhumane.org/