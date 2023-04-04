LSU star player Angel Reese responds to FLOTUS’ plans to invite Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes to White House despite loss

Although the game is over, the tension built on the court continues.

On Sunday, the Lousiana State University Tiger’s women’s basketball team was crowned Champions of the NCAA tournament.

SEE ALSO: LSU wins 1st NCAA title, Mulkey’s 4th, beating Clark, Iowa

The hard-fought game against the Iowa Hawkeyes was filled with passion, tenacity, and grit as both teams left it all on the court.

What cannot be debated is that the Lady Tigers did, in fact, win their first-ever title, 102-85.

However, moments later, the conversation on whether LSU deserved the title and celebration thereafter ensued.

Social media was filled with reactions, especially highlighting the moment when star player Angel Reese began ‘being herself,’ as she says, on the court.

Reese was seen during the game pointing at her ring finger, which will now be used to showcase her 2023 Championship ring.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Additionally, spectators noticed Reese doing the notable John Cena hand-motion which he religiously accompanied with the ‘You Can’t See Me’ slogan.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Some users on social media crushed Reese, stating that she showcased ‘unsportsmanlike conduct.’

Others realized the difference immediately and posted old videos of Clarke doing the same gesture which went uncontested.

Social media continued to buzz well into the night and throughout Monday, with thousands of fans and celebrities posting their thoughts on the topic.

SEE ALSO: ‘LET’S GEAUX’: LSU Tiger’s NCAA win sparks buzz on social media

The First Lady of The United States, who attended the game, shared her congratulatory message to the Tigers for a job well done.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it? It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today,” Dr. Jill Biden said.

As a custom, both men and women winners of the NCAA Championship are typically invited to the White House.

What some on social media did NOT like was Dr. Biden remarking that she would ask the President to invite the Iowa Hawkeyes to The White House, despite them being the losing team.

“I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too because they played such a good game.”

FLOTUS’ words were seemingly fuel added to the fire as Reese and their teammates continued to try to defend their title.

After the first lady’s words were shared on several blog sites, Reese commented on TheShadeRoom’s post to respond.

‘WE NOT COMING. period.’

Clark has remained silent following the loss.

SOUND OFF BELOW

Should the losing team be celebrated along with the winners?

Would the invitation have been extended to LSU if Iowa won?

Chat with KPRC 2′s Moriah Ballard about it in the comments.