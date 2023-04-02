‘LET’S GEAUX’: LSU Tiger’s NCAA win sparks buzz on social media

DALLAS, Texas – Lousiana State University women will be taking the 2023 NCAA Championship trophy back to The Boot!
The Tigers took on the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon, winning with a 102-85 score.
Along with their coach, Kim Mulkey, the team has continued to keep things exciting this season by giving fans insight into their squad via social media.
The team even received a pair of Kobe 6s from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, before their Elite Eight game.
Mulkey along with star players, The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, and ‘MS. BIG 4′ herself, Flau’jae Johnson has gone viral several times this season, whether it be from coach’s passionate locker room talks to fun TikTok dance routines.
Now, social media is ERUPTING with the news of their win:
LSU HAS ITS FIRST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🐯 pic.twitter.com/MDrvUO0OmU— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023
ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9— ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023
A Record Breaking End pic.twitter.com/8I8u1VU4ih— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023
National Champions - yeah, those National Champions pic.twitter.com/VsICeRrX6v— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023
CROWN HER. 👑 pic.twitter.com/xvM79al4iQ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2023
Shoutout to Caitlin Clark on a historic tourney run.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2023
Left it all on the floor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CQ48u5PWSd
ITS A PARTY IN BATON ROUGE pic.twitter.com/uZHuWgWzcQ— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) April 2, 2023
"Caitlin ... you a great player. But, you gotta put some respect on LSU."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023
Alexis Morris wants her flowers 💐
(via @sportsiren) pic.twitter.com/i6phelt1FX
In 1982, Kim Mulkey led Louisiana Tech to its first-ever NCAA Championship.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 2, 2023
After coaching Baylor to three national titles, Mulkey returned to her home state to coach LSU.
She just led the Tigers to their first-ever title — just two seasons after coming home to Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/4cvLnEQjaa
Angel Reese began her career at Maryland but wanted a fresh start.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 2, 2023
She wasn't even considering LSU until Kateri Poole told her to visit.
She did, cancelled her other visits, and said Kim Mulkey "checked every box."
The two have led the Tigers to their FIRST-EVER championship. pic.twitter.com/qUvHgItzfW