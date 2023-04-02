81º

‘LET’S GEAUX’: LSU Tiger’s NCAA win sparks buzz on social media

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DALLAS, Texas – Lousiana State University women will be taking the 2023 NCAA Championship trophy back to The Boot!

The Tigers took on the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon, winning with a 102-85 score.

Along with their coach, Kim Mulkey, the team has continued to keep things exciting this season by giving fans insight into their squad via social media.

The team even received a pair of Kobe 6s from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, before their Elite Eight game.

Mulkey along with star players, The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, and ‘MS. BIG 4′ herself, Flau’jae Johnson has gone viral several times this season, whether it be from coach’s passionate locker room talks to fun TikTok dance routines.

Now, social media is ERUPTING with the news of their win:

