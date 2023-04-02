‘LET’S GEAUX’: LSU Tiger’s NCAA win sparks buzz on social media

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS, Texas – Lousiana State University women will be taking the 2023 NCAA Championship trophy back to The Boot!

SEE ALSO: LSU wins 1st NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa

The Tigers took on the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon, winning with a 102-85 score.

Along with their coach, Kim Mulkey, the team has continued to keep things exciting this season by giving fans insight into their squad via social media.

The team even received a pair of Kobe 6s from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, before their Elite Eight game.

Mulkey along with star players, The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, and ‘MS. BIG 4′ herself, Flau’jae Johnson has gone viral several times this season, whether it be from coach’s passionate locker room talks to fun TikTok dance routines.

Now, social media is ERUPTING with the news of their win:

LSU HAS ITS FIRST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🐯 pic.twitter.com/MDrvUO0OmU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

A Record Breaking End pic.twitter.com/8I8u1VU4ih — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023

National Champions - yeah, those National Champions pic.twitter.com/VsICeRrX6v — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023

Shoutout to Caitlin Clark on a historic tourney run.



Left it all on the floor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CQ48u5PWSd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2023

ITS A PARTY IN BATON ROUGE pic.twitter.com/uZHuWgWzcQ — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) April 2, 2023

"Caitlin ... you a great player. But, you gotta put some respect on LSU."



Alexis Morris wants her flowers 💐



(via @sportsiren) pic.twitter.com/i6phelt1FX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

In 1982, Kim Mulkey led Louisiana Tech to its first-ever NCAA Championship.



After coaching Baylor to three national titles, Mulkey returned to her home state to coach LSU.



She just led the Tigers to their first-ever title — just two seasons after coming home to Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/4cvLnEQjaa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 2, 2023