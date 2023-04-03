Man says thieves followed him from bank, stole $30K of wedding savings from his truck in west Houston

HOUSTON – A Houston man said thieves followed him from a bank and broke into his truck, taking a large sum of cash he had been saving for years to pay for his dream wedding.

Kevin Motsinger said he and his fiancé, Taylor, had been saving for the past two years to pay for their September wedding in cash to avoid going into debt.

“I mean I sold a vehicle that was in a family,” Motsinger said. “I’ve gotten rid of my toys when I was younger. Everything I could to scrape up for this to give her what she deserves.”

The 30-year-old said he drove to a Chase bank on Westheimer and Woodland Park Drive, in west Houston Friday afternoon to withdraw $30,000 in cash to make a wedding payment. Motsinger said he then drove to his second bank, located at Westheimer and S. Kirkwood, a half-mile away to make another withdrawal.

“I was inside this bank for less than five minutes and during that time, with my mother directly in her vehicle next to mine it looks like two guys pulled up in their car and smashed my back right window and took everything I had saved out of my console,” he said.

Surveillance video showed a white car parked next to Motsinger’s truck. You can then see a man break the back window and crawl inside Motsinger’s truck with his legs dangling as he grabs the cash out the center console. Motsinger’s back window was damaged in the process.

Motsinger said he believes the thieves followed him and in some way the thieves weren’t the only lucky ones.

“Other instances I’ve seen and heard about it seems if I would have went home I could have been around my family, who knows what they could have done to me or my family,” he said. “So in a way I’m blessed it happened here in a public place where the only thing harmed is my vehicle.”

With their savings gone, the couple’s wedding plans are now on hold.

“This was it. Now the only option is to go into a lot of debt,” Motsinger said.

He told KPRC 2 he wanted to share his story to help raise awareness about paying attention to your surroundings when leaving a bank.

“If someone in the community knows about this, saw about this, heard about this great. But if not, be aware this can happen to you and your family,” he added.