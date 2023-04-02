69º

Driver dead after being hit by alleged wrong way driver on Beltway 8 near Woodforest

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Houston TranStar shows all lanes shut down near Woodforest on Beltway 8 (Houston TranStar)

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a wrong-way crash left one driver dead on Beltway 8 southbound near Woodforest in east Harris County Sunday morning.

The crash was reported by Houston TranStar shortly after 5 a.m.

According to deputies, the crash involved at least two vehicles on the southbound mainlanes of Beltway 8.

Investigators said the wrong way driver in a pick-up truck hit a sedan. That driver died at the scene.

The wrong way driver was rushed to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Officials with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating whether the wrong way driver who allegedly caused the crash was impaired at the time.

At this time, all mainlanes on the southbound side of Beltway 8 are shut down and traffic is being diverted to the Woodforest exit.

