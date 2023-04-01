Family prepares funeral for 2-year-old killed during domestic dispute in NW Harris County

The family of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan is preparing their final goodbyes on Saturday.

Her family tells KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that Zevaya’s funeral will take place at Northwood Church located at 7750 Spring Cypress Road in Spring.

Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m.

Zevaya died as a result of a domestic dispute after her father, Deontray Flanagan took her from daycare and led Harris County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase. It was later revealed in court documents that Flanagan allegedly choked her while he was on FaceTime with Zevaya’s mother.

He is facing a murder charge and is currently in Harris County jail where a judge set a $1 million bond.

