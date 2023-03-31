73º

LIVE

Features

Cup Noodles for breakfast?! New Ramen flavor made with pancakes, sausage and eggs

Ja'Mea Thomas, KPRC 2 Intern

Tags: Food, Cup Noodles, Ramen, Breakfast

If you ever wanted to enjoy a hot cup of ramen noodles for breakfast, the time is now.

Nissin Foods company, the makers of Cup Noodles announced a new limited-edition flavor on Wednesday that’s sunny-side up: Cup Noodles Breakfast.

The new breakfast item blends ramen with your favorite breakfast flavors that include pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, and eggs, according to Nissin Foods.

With its four-minute preparation and its iconic cups packaging, Cup Noodles Breakfast can be eaten at home or on the go, according to Nissin Foods.

The Cup Noodle Breakfast is available in-store or online at your local Walmart.

Would you try it? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.