Cup Noodles for breakfast?! New Ramen flavor made with pancakes, sausage and eggs

If you ever wanted to enjoy a hot cup of ramen noodles for breakfast, the time is now.

Nissin Foods company, the makers of Cup Noodles announced a new limited-edition flavor on Wednesday that’s sunny-side up: Cup Noodles Breakfast.

The new breakfast item blends ramen with your favorite breakfast flavors that include pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, and eggs, according to Nissin Foods.

With its four-minute preparation and its iconic cups packaging, Cup Noodles Breakfast can be eaten at home or on the go, according to Nissin Foods.

The Cup Noodle Breakfast is available in-store or online at your local Walmart.

