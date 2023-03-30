How Final Four fans can get around easier ahead of big basketball weekend in Houston

METRO kicked off its Final Four Fever Thursday and announce how Final Four fans can get around conveniently around downtown during the four-day event.

HOUSTON – METRO kicked off its Final Four Fever Thursday and announce how Final Four fans can get around conveniently around downtown during the four-day event.

METRO officials discussed how fans can avoid traffic and get to their destinations safely. They also recognize hundreds of volunteers who will serve as event ambassadors during the four-day weekend. METRO police said there will be additional officers along with those volunteers to help assist those in need.

“We look forward to supporting the NCAA Final Four, which will no doubt be one of the biggest and most successful event that the city of Houston will host in 2023,” said METRO Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran.

Public transportation can be one of the most convenient ways to get to all Final Four events as well as other activities Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and Discovery Green.

READ: What to know before you go as thousands expected to attend

Take advantage of transportation options

To avoid getting stuck in traffic, fans should keep in mind of the following options: