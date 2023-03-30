Carjacking, robbery at north Houston vape shop leads to discovery of other crimes: HCSO

HOUSTON – A carjacking and robbery at a north Houston vape shop Thursday has led to the discovery of other crimes committed by the suspects, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a group of suspects between the ages of 15 and 20 robbed an employee’s vehicle at Vape City, located at 10255 North Freeway, at around 12:20 a.m.

When units arrived at the scene, they saw two vehicles speeding away, according to HCSO. Deputies said they immediately started chasing the two vehicles and caught up with a driver who was in a white Jeep at North Shepherd and West 18th Street. Authorities found and recovered the second vehicle -- a Dodge Charger that belonged to a vape shop employee -- a short time later.

HCSO said they also found a black bag on top of the white Jeep that had about $200 in it that was also stolen. Deputies said the Jeep was stolen and tied to another carjacking and robbery.

Employees at the vape shop told KPRC 2 reporter Corley Peel that the employee whose vehicle was stolen is doing OK. Deputies said no one was hurt.

Of the four to five suspects involved, investigators said only one of them is in custody. A search is underway for the others.