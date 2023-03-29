Woman says thieves stole French bulldog worth $4K after breaking into her west Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for three suspects who broke into a woman’s apartment and stole her $4,000 French bulldog.

On Friday, March 10, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 15200 block of Park Rown around 2:20 a.m.

The woman told officers that she was in her living room when she heard her back patio glass door shatter and saw three unknown men enter her apartment. The woman said one of the suspects forced her to the ground while holding a gun and the two other suspects rummaged through her apartment, taking her dog in the theft.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

