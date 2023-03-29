Mayor Turner allocates $18M to help clean up illegal dumping in Houston neighborhoods

Residents say illegal dumping site being ignored

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday that the city of Houston will allocate $18 million over the next two years to help clean up illegal dumping.

#OneCleanHouston allocates $18 million over the next two years to cleanup illegal dumping. https://t.co/5Gr7p8UgDh — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) March 29, 2023

“Illegal dumping is a pervasive problem that negatively impacts the health, safety, and quality of many communities throughout the City of Houston. The quality of life within our neighborhoods should not be compromised through the blights created by illegal dumping. Everyone deserves the right to live in a healthy and safe environment, and we are all responsible for keeping our communities clean and free of dumping and other environmental hazards. We must all work together to create One Clean Houston,” Turner said.

To help address the issue, Turner and his team created a program entitled the One Clean Houston program, which will focus on three areas of impact:

1. Rapid cleanup

Increase funding for heavy trash dumping and litter removal - $11.5M in additional contract abatement services over 3 years

Improve complaint routing and interagency coordination - clearly define roles and streamline processing of 311 service requests and tipline

Improve the efficiency of collections equipment - $3M to purchase single-operator grappler trucks

Attract and retail solid waste drivers - $200K to increase hiring incentives

2. Better Enforcement

Expand video surveillance - $419K for additional cameras to catch dumpers

Improve enforcement of heavy trash violations - $620K for a dedicated team of inspectors in SWM to enforce heavy trash violations

Launch HPD Environmental overtime program - $100K in OT for FY23 to aid in investigation efforts

Make it easier to report dumping and violators - report dumping and dumpers through various channels: 311, HPD online crime reports, Crimestoppers (for up to $5,000 reward)

Increase the number of successful prosecutions - prosecute cases DA declines to accept in municipal courts and improve investigation processes to better identify defendants.

Target major repeat property owner offenders - aggressively pursue property owners who allow dumping on their property

Grow partnerships with local law enforcement agencies - $1.9M for additional cameras and contract services with Harris County Precinct One Environmental Crimes Unit

3. Prevention and Education

Improve access to neighborhood depositories - pilot neighborhood drop-off program in areas severely impacted by dumping & increase equipment at depositories to reduce wait times

Establish a dumpsite maintenance and control program -use tools such as barricades, landscaping and signage at chronic dumpsites

Improve community engagement - educate communities on heavy trash policies and provide neighborhood clean-up opportunities

For more information about the initiative and how the funds will be allocated, visit https://www.houstontx.gov/onecleanhouston/

RELATED

Sunnyside residents say city of Houston is ignoring known hot spot for illegal dumping

‘It’s just embarrassing’: Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood call for illegal dumping to end

Neighbors rejoice after horrific pile of trash left on front lawn was cleaned overnight in SE Houston

Families in SE Houston frustrated with trash piling up outside neighbor’s home

City of Houston’s response to illegal dumping to be subject of feds’ environmental justice probe

‘Keep America Beautiful’: Northeast Houston residents enraged over illegal dumping

KPRC2′s Bill Spencer steps in to help clean overgrown lot in SW Houston neighborhood