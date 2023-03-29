Elected officials, local business leaders gather in support of HAWC’s Safety Planning campaign launch

HAWC's campaign, “Safety Planning Saves Lives,” will launch in response to the increase rates of interpersonal violence in the Houston area.

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Commissioner Adrian Garcia and others gathered Wednesday in support of the Houston Area Women’s Center’s Safety Planning campaign, according to a release.

A news conference about the launch was held at 10:30 a.m.

The campaign, “Safety Planning Saves Lives,” will launch in response to the increase rates of interpersonal violence in the Houston area. HAWC’s website will provide tools that could mean the difference between life and death situations surrounding domestic violence and abuse.

Local business leader Greg Compean, who’s personally led a generous fundraising effort for HAWC, will also join elected officials to help build awareness of the organization’s work in the Hispanic community.

