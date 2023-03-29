15-year-old leads deputy on high-speed chase before crashing, flipping vehicle multiple times

A 15-year-old is accused of leading a Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable on a high-speed chase before sideswiping a Corvette and then flipping the vehicle multiple times.

The chase and crash happened on Cullen and Fuqua around 12: 45 p.m.

Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the entire incident.

Staff members at Ray’s Feed Store said they were outside accepting a delivery when all of a sudden a rollover crash stopped everything in its tracks.

“I have never experienced what I saw today,” said witness Mistie Martin

Officials said the chase began after they attempted to pull over the SUV, which had expired and stolen tags.

The 15-year-old who was behind the wheel stopped briefly at a gas station, according to deputies, before taking off, leading the deputy constable on a short chase.

“Me and another coworker, we just kind of heard like this scrape, screeching noise coming from the road and we both just turned to our right,” Martin said. “The next thing you know, we see this black SUV side-swiping a Corvette and instantly just flipping. Every single time I wanted to say, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’”

Martin believes the SUV flipped at least six times.

“It was very traumatic. I was just thinking... I hope that those people are ok,” she said.

No one was seriously injured, but the teen was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“Oh gosh, today’s youth. I really wish they would reach out or think, you know. This is a good lesson learned for him, but I really wish that he would’ve just stopped,” Martin said.

The teen has since been charged with evading arrest and was later released from the hospital to his father.