Veteran in wheelchair shoots would-be robber multiple times in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect was struck by gunfire multiple times after trying to steal a bag from a veteran using a wheelchair in downtown Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 900 block of Pierce Street at around 8:44 p.m.

According to HPD, the suspect walked up to the veteran and tried to steal a bag. The veteran pulled out a firearm and shot at the suspect multiple times, police said.

Investigators said the suspect ran off and collapsed not too far from where the shooting happened. He was transported to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department in critical condition, authorities said. His condition is now stable, according to HPD.

The man in the wheelchair was waiting in the area to catch a METRO bus back to his residence, officers said. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.