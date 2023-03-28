City of Houston investigating second water treatment facility for not following testing protocols

HOUSTON – It was on Feb. 17 that KPRC 2 Investigates was at the Kingwood Central Water Treatment Plant as investigators from the Houston Police Department were on scene executing a search warrant tied to plant operations and falsifying of records tied to testing.

On Monday, March 27, KPRC 2 Investigates confirmed with the city and Inframark, who was the plant operator, that the testing being done by the same sub-contractor at a second facility also was under scrutiny.

The City of Houston is now investigating after a letter emerged stating “undisputable evidence” provided by Inframark’s management team shows sample collections done by Envirodyne Laboratories did not follow testing protocols.

HPD told KPRC 2 Investigates, “We received the letter. However, it remains an ongoing investigation, and we can’t provide additional information at this time.”

Infarmark - who was fired by the city over problems at Kingwood Central sent the following statement:

“Envirodyne is a subcontractor that performed sampling and analysis at Kingwood Central and elsewhere. As part of our review, we identified inconsistencies with the sampling done by Envirodyne at Kingwood-West. We informed the City of Houston of those issues, terminated Envirodyne, and hired a new third-party laboratory to perform those services.”

KPRC 2 also made several calls to the author of the letter, Tanny Busby, who was connected to Envirodyne.

He did not return get back to us. In the letter, he does not mention HPD’s investigation into the initial facility but does ask for Envirodyne to be completely transparent.