Adnan Syed’s murder conviction reinstated months after he was freed

FILE Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed on Tuesday, Oct. 11 after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial." (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

BALTIMORE – Maryland’s appeals court reinstated the murder conviction against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, roughly six months after Baltimore prosecutors provided new evidence in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

Syed, whose conviction was made famous by the podcast “Serial,” was released from prison in October after Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said DNA evidence supported Syed’s innocence.

Lee’s family had filed an appeal, arguing that they were not properly notified of the efforts to release Syed last year.

The Maryland appeals court ruled in their favor, stating that officials failed to provide sufficient notice for Lee’s family to attend the hearing.

