Going to San Antonio? These are the new attractions at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas is preparing to debut a new roller coaster and a number of new attractions and amenities at its Hurricane Harbor waterpark.

In the land of roller coasters

The park said its world’s first single-rail family racing roller coaster is called Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster. Touted as “Texas’ only racing roller coaster,” it is described as a twin-tracked roller coaster featuring innovative single-rail track and an inclusive train design that provides comfortable seating for both adults and children. The twin tracks cross over and under each other a dozen times during the ride cycle. The two sides operate simultaneously for a racing action on the dueling tracks.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will open KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster this summer. (Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

“Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster will feature an immersive LED lighting panel display integrated into the top and sides of the track. The Aurora LED lighting package will transform the roller coaster’s tracks into a thematic experience with a variety of preprogrammed display options creating a dynamic ride experience to be enjoyed by riders of all ages.

“Created by Skyline Attractions, this unique coaster will run two trains, on two parallel dueling tracks, simultaneously allowing guests to compete and race to the finish. Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster will span a cumulative 1,158 feet. With a 36-inch minimum height requirement, the new coaster expands ride offerings for families and young thrill seekers.”

In the land of waterparks

At Hurricane Harbor -- slated to open on April 29 -- there will be new double-decker cabanas, more picnic tables, luxury lounge chairs and a redesigned entry, KPRC 2 sister station KSAT noted. The park is set to debut six new family-friendly water slides: the Ripcurl, Vortex, Stingray Racer, Bonzei Pipeline, Cowabunga, and Wipeout, later this summer. Dates have not yet been released.

Here’s a little more about each ride, as described by the park:

Ripqurl – For the littlest thrill seekers – the miniature version of the iconic TornadoWAVE ride.

Vortex – A miniaturized version of the most iconic water ride in the industry for a park’s youngest riders.

Wipeout – Allows young riders to enjoy a communal experience as they descend the gently sloped ride with their friends and family.

Bonzai Pipelines – Young guests can enjoy the excitement and competition of a looping, racing experience.

Stingray Racer and Cawabunga – These slides let young riders enjoy a multi-lane race with their friends and family.

New attractions opening in 2023 at Hurricane Harbor in Six Flags Fiesta Texas. (Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Six Flags said this is part of a rebranding of the water park.

Hurricane Harbor will open on weekends only on April 29 and will start daily operations on June 10. Admission to the water park is included for those with Platinum and Diamond Season Passes; it is a separate charge for those with general admission.

Are you planning to go to Six Flags this summer? What do you think about these attractions? Let us know in the comments.