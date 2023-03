HOUSTON – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) Dinner Saturday night.

“The NBPC is the exclusive representative of approximately 18,000 Border Patrol agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol,” according to a memo from Abbott’s office.

The event is being held at the Westin Oaks Houston at the Galleria and will begin at 8 p.m.