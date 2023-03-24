North Korea tests underwater attack drone that can generate ‘radioactive tsunami’

North Korea tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone during drills in the country’s South Hamgyong Province between March 21 and March 23, the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Friday, March 24. Credit: Korean Central News Agency via Storyful

North Korea said Friday it had tested a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone capable of launching a “radioactive tsunami,” as its leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make his rivals “plunge into despair.”

The test of the purported new weapon was the latest in a series of simulated attacks as Pyongyang escalated its nuclear threats while the United States and South Korea held joint military exercises.

The nuclear-capable drone called “Haeil” — meaning tsunami in Korean — can be deployed from the coast or towed by a ship in order to destroy naval strike groups or enemy ports, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.

